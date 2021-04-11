Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 96,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $97,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,687. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,614 shares of company stock worth $28,904,018 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.