Scout Investments Inc. Buys 1,103,727 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 177.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,727 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Americold Realty Trust worth $66,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. 736,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

