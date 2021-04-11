Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589,867 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ally Financial worth $72,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.