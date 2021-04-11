Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 279.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954,423 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $87,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 14,028,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,442,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

