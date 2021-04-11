Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Generac worth $62,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

