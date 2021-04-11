Scout Investments Inc. Has $60.32 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 691,862 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.39% of Arch Capital Group worth $60,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL remained flat at $$40.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1,403,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,339. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.