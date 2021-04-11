Scout Investments Inc. Has $72.27 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,910 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises about 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.35% of STAG Industrial worth $72,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 669,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $34.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

