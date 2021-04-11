Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $61,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15,677.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $188.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

