Scout Investments Inc. Sells 283,374 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,374 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Lincoln National worth $63,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

LNC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. 874,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $67.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

