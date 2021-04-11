Scry.info 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $131,702.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Scry.info has a market cap of $4.27 million and $131,702.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00056112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00085581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00620293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034386 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

