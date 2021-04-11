Scry.info Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $67,585.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

