Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock valued at $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

