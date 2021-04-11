Secret (SCRT) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $240.30 million and $5.53 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00005774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.15 or 0.00484312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.68 or 0.04423050 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,993,349 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

