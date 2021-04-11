SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) shot up 13.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $48.41. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEEK from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.