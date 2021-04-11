SEEN (SEEN) Market Cap Reaches $9.14 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.97 or 0.00021632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $47,640.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00056073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00085877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00620800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034821 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars.

