Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.