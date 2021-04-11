Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $476.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

