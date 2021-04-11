Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $175.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

