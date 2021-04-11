Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.