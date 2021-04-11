Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 8.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

