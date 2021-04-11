Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 3.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

