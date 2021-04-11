Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,492 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 3.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

