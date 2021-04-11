Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,295 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

