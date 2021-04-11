Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

