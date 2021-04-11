Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 9.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $223.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

