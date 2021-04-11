SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE SLQT opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -196.75. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,313.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

