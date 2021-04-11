SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
NYSE SLQT opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -196.75. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,313.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
