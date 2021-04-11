Selfkey Achieves Market Cap of $101.24 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Selfkey has a market cap of $101.24 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00081528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00612897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031954 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,568,195,381 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

