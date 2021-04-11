Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $107.77 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00086537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00621294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00034718 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,568,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

