Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 57.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $350,458.21 and $45.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025465 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004476 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005379 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

