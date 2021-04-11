Sentinel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $890,680.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $56.55 million and approximately $890,680.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.