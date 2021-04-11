Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $55.75 million and $968,907.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

