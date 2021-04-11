Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,860.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $89.61 million and $40,860.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 42% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010743 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

