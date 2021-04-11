Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $332.02 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00012813 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $382.99 million and approximately $332.02 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

