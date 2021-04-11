Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $1.86 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and $1.68 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

