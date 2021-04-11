SharedStake Price Tops $29.76 on Top Exchanges (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for $29.76 or 0.00049810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $288,262.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00294973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.00736483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,546.05 or 0.99666996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.00789007 BTC.

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

