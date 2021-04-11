SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

