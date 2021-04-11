Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,653 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407,814 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

SJR opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.