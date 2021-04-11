Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.03 or 0.00011691 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $184,681.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.00737053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.58 or 1.00087213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.58 or 0.00802545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.