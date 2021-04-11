SHIELD Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $335,089.71 and $71.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

