ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $240.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.00614878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033273 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

