Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $60,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $66,111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $5,065,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

SHOP opened at $1,227.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.81 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.72, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,123.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

