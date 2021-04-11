Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Head to Head Contrast

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 5 13 0 2.63 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $53.82, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.58%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.15 $6.91 billion $4.34 13.20 Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.86 $16.20 million $1.28 13.29

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96% Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95%

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Worcester, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

