ShowHand (HAND) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $240,421.53 and approximately $3,346.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

