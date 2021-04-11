SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 16.6% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $22,835.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.77 or 0.03575536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00415288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $683.88 or 0.01141688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00551144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00454404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00391649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003552 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,095,482 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

