Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMEGF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

