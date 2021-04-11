SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 267,107 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $7.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

