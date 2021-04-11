Signature Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,530.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $9,530.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00620757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

