Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Reduced by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Simon Property Group worth $68,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 568,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

