Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.91 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

