Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Volume Tops $160.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $172,310.30 and approximately $160.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,738,774 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.